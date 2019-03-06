|
Maria Sherri Marx 1964—2019
Maria Sherri (Piccolo) Marx, 54, of Loves Park passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in her home. Born May 19, 1964, in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of Domenico and Nancy (Ward) Piccolo. Married Timothy "Tim" N. Marx on March 19, 1994, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, Loves Park. Employed by Van Matre for 18 years. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Member of Sports Car Club of America for many years. She met her husband, Tim, at Road America Race Track. She loved Scouts, spending many years with Cub Scouts Pack 411, BSA Troop 32 and Venturing Crew 32. She loved hiking, cooking, especially over a campfire and working with Paracord. Maria enjoyed camping and leading scout camping trips. She was a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow for the Boy Scouts. Active with the catholic committee on scouting and with the St. Bridget Youth Group. Maria enjoyed woodworking, especially creating plaques for everyone in the troop obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. At Maria's request, all scouts and scouters may come in uniform to honor scouting. Survivors include husband, Tim; sons, Kyle and Ian; mother, Nancy; brother, Nico (Nema) Piccolo; sisters, Gina (Matt) Vanden Heuvel and Amy (fiancé, Shaban) Piccolo; 5 nieces and nephews; and 1 special niece. Predeceased by her father.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be later in the spring at Elmlawn Cemetery, Pulaski, WI. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019