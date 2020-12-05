Marian A. O'Brien 1925—2020
Marian A. O'Brien, 95, of Rockford, IL, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, with family at her side. She was born in Dodgeville, WI to Aloys and Kathryn (Palzkill) Pittz.
She married Richard E. O'Brien on November 30, 1946 in Mineral Point, WI. After moving to Rockford from Madison, WI in 1946 they became Charter Members of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church where she was active in many organizations. Marian was a woman of deep faith her entire life. She also volunteered her time as a Pink Lady at Rockford Memorial Hospital and in its Thrift Shop, as well as at West View School, Meals On Wheels, Election Judge and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She worked as an Administrative Secretary at Boylan Catholic High School, North Towne Bank, Northwest Bank, Smith Foundry Products and Sundstrand Corporation from where she retired. She and her husband Richard also owned and operated the Rich's Roost and the Feather Club Restaurants. Her family was always a very important part of her life and she was always there for us. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Donna) O'Brien, Karen (Robert) Katke, Dave (Patsy – deceased 2020) O'Brien, Kathie (Ronald) Welte and Kristy (David) Roser; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister, Alice Pittz (Dominican Nun), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard in 2003; daughter, Mary Jo; son, Donald; grandson, Christopher O'Brien; sister and brother in law, Betty (Bill) Radtke, and brothers and sisters in law, Ralph (Janice) Pittz and Raymond (Marilyn) Pittz.
A sincere thank you to special nurse Joyce and the staff of Kirk's Place at Wesley Willows and OSF Hospice.
All services will be private, with the Funeral Mass available to others at www.zoom.us
Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by using Meeting ID: 880 1500 5837 and Password: 123 or the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88015005837?pwd=SnZCbzhIYmZTYkZ5aG5HZ1pveWRvZz09
. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 8616 W. State Road, Winnebago, IL 61088. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marian's name to The Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Willows. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.