Marian Alongi 1929—2020
Marian Alongi, 90, Rochelle, passed away on September 1, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, IL. Marian was born on September 9. 1929, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret (Craft) Parker. Marian grew up in Chrisman, Illinois. In 1950 she graduated from Lakeview Hospital Nursing in Danville, Illinois, receiving her RN diploma. After graduating from nursing school she lived in Mississippi and Massachusetts briefly, then moved to Rockford, Illinois, where she worked at Swedish American Hospital and raised a family for eight years. She then moved to Rochelle, Illinois in 1963 where she continued being a devoted mother and working at Rochelle Community Hospital until her retirement in 1982. Marian attended First Presbyterian Church of Rochelle. She married Paul Alongi (PA), January 16, 1975 in Oregon, IL. They were happily married for 38 years. One of Marian's favorite hobbies was putting together puzzles of all shapes and sizes. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved to travel with her husband on cruises and spent a good deal of time in Florida during the winters. She loved playing gin rummy, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan after living in Green Bay for 6 years. Marian is survived by her children, Ivan (Pat) Scott, Green Bay, WI, Maribeth Gillette, Rockford, IL, Irvin (Donna) Scott, Rochelle, IL, Nancy (David) Vallar, Des Moines, IA, Donna (Brian) Mandley, Orillia, Ontario, Keith (Monica) Scott, Rochelle, IL Richard Alongi, Santa Rosa, CA, , Tina (James) Canham, Chicago, IL Phil (Mary) Alongi, San Clemente, CA, Melissa (Floyd) Page, Naperville, IL, Claudia (Michael) Meath, Rochelle, IL, Barbara Matsumoto, Allen Park, MI, her 29 grandchildren; her 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, along with her twin sister, Marilyn (Parker) Schmauss. nieces, Janet Almquist, Diann Pillmore, Barb Nelson, Betty Legere, and Cyndi Shreve. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Alongi, parents and siblings, Margaret (Craft) Parker and Frank Parker, Howard Parker, Charles Parker and Eleanor (Pakrer) Shreve, and son Michael Alongi. A Memorial Service will take place for Marian on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A walk through visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Village of Rochelle, 2203 E Flagg Rd, Rochelle, IL 61068. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com