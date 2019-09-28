|
|
Marian Campoli 1923—2019
Marian Arline Campoli, 95 of Rockford, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 in P.A. Peterson at the Citadel. She was born November 17, 1923 in Sparta Wisconsin, the daughter of Roy and Esther Olsen. She married her Valentine, John Campoli, on February 14, 1942 in St. Louis. Together they raised two children She enjoyed spending time with her family, being outside camping and fishing, gambling, dancing, cowboy books and movies and always a good cup of coffee.
Survivors include her 2 children, Dennis (Dena) Campoli and Patricia DiGiovanni; grandchildren, Darrell (Tamara) DiGiovanni, Brian DiGiovanni, Nick (Michelle) Campoli; Great Grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Yeager, Brandon DiGiovanni and Dafienne DiGiovanni, Dominic and Mia Campoli and her beloved dog Penny. Marians family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice, especially Linda and Sherry.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Tony Gasparini Funeral Chapel, Weaver Rd. Rockford, IL. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 1:00 pm in the funeral chapel. Condolences online at Tonygasparinifunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019