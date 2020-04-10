Home

Marian E. Eklund


1930 - 2020
Marian E. Eklund Obituary
Marian E. Eklund 1930—2020
Marian E. Eklund, 90, of Rockford, died Friday, April 3,2020 at Alpine Fireside. Born January 8,1930, the daughter of Eric and Amanda (Lind) Johnson. Graduated from East High in 1947. Married high-school sweetheart John "Jack" Eklund, July 9, 1948 and they remained happily married until his death in 1995. Member of Zion Lutheran Church. Marian loved her family, was an accomplished baker, enjoyed sewing, and made numerous quilts. Survived by her children: Laurie (Otto) Stoellinger of Milwaukee, WI, Jay (Trish) Eklund of Geraldine, MT, Bart (Gwen) Eklund of Austin, TX, and Julie (Carl) Winch of Rockford; grandchildren, Daimon (Kirsten), Scott (Carrie), Cory (Lauren) Eklund, Gabrielle (John) Rowley, Jeff (Natalie) Schliem, Garrett and Stephanie Klumb, Amy (Keith) Skaggs, Danielle and Emily Winch; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband; parents; 4 siblings; and infant son, Mark.
A celebration of Marian's life will be at a later date. Burial took place in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
