Marian J. Olson 1927—2020
Marian J. Olson, 92, of Rockford, passed away March 23, 2020 in Alpine Fireside Health Center. A lifelong Rockford, IL resident born on March 30, 1927 to Oscar and Esther (Olson) Hallberg. She graduated from East High School in 1945. In November of 1946 she married Frank C. Olson, fellow ERAB and lifelong love and partner. He predeceased her April 23, 2007. Marian worked in bookkeeping and payroll while raising three children and caring for her extended family. Avid reader, crafter and artist. She learned, taught and practiced Scandinavian rosemaling and folk art painting. She, with friends and relatives, created many art pieces that grace many homes today as well as giant sock monkeys at the Stockholm Inn and Midway Village Museum. She enjoyed summers at the family cabin in Michigan. Marian was a member of Alpine Lutheran Church.
Survived by her children, Dale (Jill) Olson, Douglas (Victoria) Olson, and Peggy (Rodger) Henry; grandchildren, Scott (Kristi) Olson, Carl (Levi Sturgeon) Olson, Elizabeth Olson, Christina (Derrick) Smith, Rebecca (Nick) Smith, and Erick (Reannon) Doty; great-grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Chloe, Alexandra, Taylor, Ryan, Annika, Aaron, Raina and Layla; and several nieces and nephews; sisters in law Carol (Olson) Lukes, Mildred (Millie) Olson. Also predeceased by her sister, Rita Johnson; brother, Bertil Hallberg; and infant sister.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to family for a donation to be named. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020