Marian Lee Bonavia 1925—2020
Marian Lee Bonavia
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
Marian Lee Bonavia, 94, of Rockford, peacefully passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born January 31, 1925 in Rockford to John and Josephine (Sagona) Castree. She graduated with honors from West High School in 1943. She married the love of her life, Jack Peter Bonavia, on June 19, 1945 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Together, they lovingly raised 6 children. Marian was an inspiration and role model for her entire family.
Survivors include her six children, Judith (Donald) McCanse of Rockford, Jacquelyn Bonavia (Reggie Greenwood) of Flossmoor, IL, Dr. John (Holly) Bonavia of Brown Deer, WI, JoAnne Bonavia (Christopher Peterson) of Rockford, Jan Bonavia (Gregg Runburg) of Flossmoor, IL, Jill Bonavia-Galligani (Dan Galligani) of Monee, IL; 13 Grandchildren, Josie McCanse, Michael (Jocelyn) McCanse, Cara McCanse (D.J. David), Jacquelyn (Rae) Allen, Hilary McCanse, Allison Greenwood, Jeffrey (Ashley) Bonavia, Jenna Bonavia (Jamal Thomas), Jacey Bonavia, Marissa Pilcher (David Lyons), Jack (Casey Jane) Pilcher, Elliott Runburg, Evan Runburg, Ethan Runburg, Marianna Galligani and T. J. Galligani; 14 Great Grandchildren,
Sister-In-Law Antoinette D'Urso; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Jack Bonavia; sisters and brothers-in-law: Rose (Anthony) Valiulis and Florence (Charles) Reiter; brothers and sister-in-law: Samuel (Marjorie) Castree and Jerome Castree; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Leonarda (Clee) Cacioppo, Peter (Lena) Bonavia. Mary (Joseph) Guzzardo, Virginia (Frank) Cassioppi, Charles (Jean) Bonavia, George (Elsie) Bonavia
The family would like to thank SwedishAmerican private duty staff for their care and companionship.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be held 9:00 am until Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Rock House Kids, 1325 7th Street, Rockford, IL 61104 or , 1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020