Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Rockford, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Rockford, IL
View Map
Marian M. Price


1923 - 2019
Marian M. Price Obituary
Marian M. Price 1923—2019
Marian Margaret Price (née Moore) died peacefully at Pinecrest Nursing Home, Merrill WI, on October 2, 2019 at the age of 96.
Marian is survived by her sister, Beverly Fuhrman, Park Falls, WI, two daughters, Susan Price-LaSalla (Joel Parker) of Bastrop, TX and Merriebeth (Mike) Russ ; 4 grandchildren, Sara (Paul) Bowker, Rockford, IL; Leah LaSalla, Austin, TX; Jamie Elton (Gary Bunting), Sylvania, OH; and Patrick (Mollie) Ryan, Milwaukee, WI; 5 great-grandchildren, Abigail LaSalla-Young, Nickolaus and Hanna Elton, and Isabella Bowker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several much loved friends including Ruthell Mason (Casa Grande, AZ), Judy (David) Ware, Rockford, IL; Bonnie Owens, Loves Park, IL, Sybil Davis, Rockford, IL and Joyce (Jim) Bergstrom, Las Vegas, NV.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, October 14, 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, Rockford, IL. Visitation will take place one hour before mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marian's life.
Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Full Obituary may be read at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
