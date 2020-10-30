Marianna Bivens 1926—2020
Marianna Bivens, 94, of Machesney Park, IL, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Poland, and a Holocaust Survivor. She is survived by her husband, Willard Bivens of Machesney Park; daughter, Teresa Adamski of Rockford, IL; son, Waldek Kwiatkowski of Rockford, IL; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and family who reside in Poland. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helena (Wysocka) Denert; and son, Ron Kwiatkowski.
Local arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park, IL. Services were held at Neal Funeral Home, in Lawrenceburg, TN. Burial at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Visit nealfuneralhome.net
