Marianne T. Rowe 1935—2020
Marianne T. Rowe, 84 of Rockford, died Thursday April 23rd, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital. She was born December 28, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Austin and Marie (Junk) Mabrey. She graduated from Highland High School in Highland, WI and attended Rockford Business College. Married Ralph E. "Bud" Rowe on April 7, 1955 in Rockford, IL and made this their home. She was an avid lifelong sports fan who loved her Cubbies, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks. She would skip school every year to sneak in and see the Cubs home opener and was very proud of the fact that she never got caught. She loved to be outdoors and around her friends and neighbors. She could always be counted on for a wisecrack or two right up till the very end. She loved cooking and baking and entertaining at home. The hostess in her progressed to bar ownership with husband "Bud" for the last 38 years. She loved, nurtured and supported her children always. But most of all she loved her husband and soulmate "Bud".
Survived by Husband Ralph E. "Bud" Rowe, Son Timothy P. (Ellen) Rowe, Daughter Maureen A. Masterson, Son Michael J. (Meridith) Rowe, Sister: Maureen (Jim) Marx, Brother: Thomas Mabrey. Granchildren: Nicholas, Demi, Austin, Koree, Brandee, Marie and Macy and Great Grandchildren: Liam, Sophia and Canaan as well as too many Nieces and Nephews to count.
Preceded in death by Parents, Brothers: Paul Mabrey, Francis Mabrey, Jerry Mabrey, John Mabrey and Edward Mabrey. Sister: Alice Mabrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday April 29th, 2020 time 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Rockford, IL. Father William Wentnik to officiate. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Seward, Illinois. There will be a family gathering with friends at 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers please send donations to . There will be a celebration of Marianne's life to be held at a later date. Please send online condolences www.sundbergfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020