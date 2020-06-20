Marie A. Stehley 1925—2020
Marie Stehley, 94, formerly of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Marie was born in Cherry Valley on June 28, 1925 to John (Jake) Peacock and Teckla (Anderson) Peacock. She attended Cherry Valley School and graduated from East High School in 1943.
Marie married Ballard (Bob) Stehley on January 21, 1950 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Cherry Valley and celebrated 68 wonderful years together.
Marie is survived by three of her four children, Jennifer Deitelhoff (Gary) of Arlington Heights, IL, Beth Stehley of Stoneham, MA and Thomas Stehley (Kerri) of Mt. Vernon, IL and grandchildren Carolyn Harden (Matt), Timothy Stehley, Ryann Marie Stehley, Sarah Deitelhoff, Jonathon Keener, (Shelby), Karli Johnson (Colin), Cam Keener (fiancee Parker), and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob (2018), son Bradley, her parents, Jake and Teckla Peacock, brother John (Jack) Peacock, and sisters Betty Hoffman and Marilyn West.
Marie worked for Knox Motor Service for ten years and in the Administrative Offices of School District #100 for eighteen years, retiring in 1988.
Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and spending time in her home with her family and grandchildren. Marie was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Both Marie and Bob were lifetime members of the Buc Booster Club.
In lieu of flowers and as a celebration of Marie's life, memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S. Main Street, Rockford, IL. 61102 and Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th floor, Chicago, IL. 60601
There will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be held in both Marie and Bob's memory at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The family and church request people wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 policies, a celebration honoring Bob and Marie will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.