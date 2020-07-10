Marie Antoinette Boyd 1924—2020
Marie Antoinette (Swoboda) Boyd
October 9, 1924 - July 7, 2020 (age 95)
OBITUARY
Marie Antoinette Boyd
Born: October 9, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois
Died: July 7, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois
She died peacefully in her sleep at Crimson Pointe Assisted Living.
Daughter of Hugo and Frances Swoboda. One brother Carl L. Swoboda (Dorothy}.
Married Rocky Boyd on Oct. 11, 1947 in Chicago, IL. They moved to Cary in 1948. She had been a summer cottage resident all through her youth. She was a part-time or full time resident of Cary for 91 years. She moved to Rockford in 2016 to be closer to family.
She had been a secretary, a homemaker and a factory worker. She served as a Brownie leader for her daughters. She was active in a book club, the Cary and Fox River Grove Seniors, and her domino group. She was an avid bowler. She loved to travel visiting five of the continents. Sharing her cooking and baking with family and friends brought her joy. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Marie is survived by daughter Marie (Mike) Stenger and son-in-law Gary (Diana) Rippie. Grandchildren: Mickey (Christian) Schiller, Melissa Stenger (Guillermo), Matt (Katie) Stenger, Tammie Rippie (Joe), Tim (Ann) Rippie, and Tom Rippie (Elena). Great-grandchildren: Annika, Carson and Addie Schiller; Ruby and Owen Stenger; Morgan, Sydney and Autumn Rippie.
Predeceased by parents, husband, brother and sister-in-law, and daughter Patti Rippie.
The visitation for Marie will be on Monday July 13, 2020 from 9-10:45 AM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary, IL. The funeral Mass will be a 11 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church 410 N. First Street with the burial at Windridge Memorial Park. Masks are required for all services.
A special thank you to the staff at Crimson Pointe for caring for Mom these past four years. Also, thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Natalie for sharing the last eight months of Mom's journey with us.
Memorials to: Heartland Hospice Care 6000 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108 or: Alzheimer's Association
1111 S. Alpine Rd. Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108