Marie R. Anderson 1937—2019
Marie R. Anderson, 81, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1937 in Arpin, WI the daughter of Lloyd and Florence (Lewis) Ritter. Marie married her loving husband Marvin in 1993 on St. Thomas Island in the Caribbean. They loved to travel and this was one of their many memorable trips. Marie was the life of the party regardless of where she was, but her favorite place to be was with her children, grandchildren and new great-granddaughter. She made friends easily and had a wealth of true life-long friends from Pacific Scientific, various neighborhoods she resided especially The Meadows, Westlake Village and most recently Prairie View Assisted Living. She enjoyed an abundance of pastimes including gambling, quilting, card games, and especially watching any sporting event her grandchildren participated in. Marie was always well-dressed, regularly sported a fashionable hat, and never wanted to be caught without her lipstick on. She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, Bonnie (Mark) Dzurisin and Duane (Debby) Earls; grandchildren, Kristopher (Liz) Earls, Kari (Jon) Herrera, Mitchell (Natalie) Dzurisin, Nicklas (Stephanie) Dzurisin; great-granddaughter, Penelope Herrera; brother-in-law, Donald Huff; numerous nieces and nephews and the father of her children, Jimmie Earls. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Marv; brothers, Francis, Art, John, Eddie and Robert Ritter; sisters, Ellen Martin, Dorothy Hayes, Gladys Jones, Josephine Peterson, Loretta Huff, Bernice Williams, Edna Pollen and Mildred Autrey. Marie absolutely loved living at Prairie View Assisted Living, and the family would like to thank the staff for being so compassionate, caring, and supportive.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marie's name to Prairie View Assisted Living, 500 E. McNair Rd, Winnebago, IL 61088. Share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019