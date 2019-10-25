|
|
Marie Samuelson 1927—2019
Marie Samuelson, 92, of Rockford, passed away on October 21, 2019. Born April 15, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of A. Richard and Anna (Engberg) Johnson. Graduate of East High School. Marie married Raymond Samuelson on June 7, 1975, at First Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on July 26,1979. She worked at Greenlee Brothers for 33 years and then Alpine Chiropractic. Marie was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church where she was part of the Worship & Music Committee and Miriam Circle. She was also a member of the Jolly Stenographers since 1945. Survived by her nephews, Gregory R. (Sue) Johnson of Lake Forest, IL and Brent L. (Joann) Johnson of N. Barrington, IL; great-nieces and nephews, Mark, Lisa, Jack, Claudia; step-daughter, Doris Melchart; step-granddaughter, Gayle (Jim) Koch; and sister-in-law, Irene Johnson who was more like a sister to Marie. Also predeceased by her brother, Richard L. Johnson; step-son, Ralph Samuelson; great-niece, Lauren; and great-nephew, Tyler Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford with Reverend Jane McChesney officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Debra of America, 75 Broad St. Suite 300, New York, NY 10004. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019