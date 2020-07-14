Marie V. Cellitti 1953—2020
Marie V. Cellitti, 67, of Rockford, passed away July 10, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 9, 1953 in Rockford, the daughter of Ralph and Jane (Compton) Prenot. She worked Nihan & Martin for many years. Married Greg Cellitti in Rockford on March 3, 1970. Marie enjoyed being outdoors gardening. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include husband, Greg, mother, Jane Prenot; children, Greg (Miranda) Cellitti and Tina (Randy) Huntress; grandchildren, Rylie, Michael, Samatha, Jaymie, and Kenna; great grandchildren, Conner and Aydonis; brothers, Ralph, Keith and John; sisters, Sheir, Janet and Judy; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her father, brother Paul and grandson Gregory.
The family would like to give a special THANKS to granddaughter Samantha Huntress, RN Christina Scholl and the rest of the staff from Northern Illinois Hospice.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Send online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.