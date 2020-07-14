1/1
Marie V. Cellitti
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie V. Cellitti 1953—2020
Marie V. Cellitti, 67, of Rockford, passed away July 10, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 9, 1953 in Rockford, the daughter of Ralph and Jane (Compton) Prenot. She worked Nihan & Martin for many years. Married Greg Cellitti in Rockford on March 3, 1970. Marie enjoyed being outdoors gardening. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include husband, Greg, mother, Jane Prenot; children, Greg (Miranda) Cellitti and Tina (Randy) Huntress; grandchildren, Rylie, Michael, Samatha, Jaymie, and Kenna; great grandchildren, Conner and Aydonis; brothers, Ralph, Keith and John; sisters, Sheir, Janet and Judy; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her father, brother Paul and grandson Gregory.
The family would like to give a special THANKS to granddaughter Samantha Huntress, RN Christina Scholl and the rest of the staff from Northern Illinois Hospice.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Send online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved