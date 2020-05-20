Home

Marilyn A. Deming


1934 - 2020
Marilyn "Mick" Ann Deming (nee Pederson), age 85, of Byron, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born September 5, 1934, in Rice Lake, WI.
Mick is survived by her children, Judy Parlapiano (Ross), Tim Deming (Heather), and Rob Deming (Andrea Kirch); her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Katherine, Benjamin, Isabelle and Hayden; her brother, Keith Pederson; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, her daughters, Jackie Deming-Weeks and Jeraldine Deming, her parents, Bernard and Borghild Pederson, and her siblings, Dewayne Pederson, Ardis Dummer, Leroy "Doc"Pederson, Shirley Heth, and Larry Dale Pederson.
Mick had a big heart, was blessed with the gift of gab, and enjoyed visiting with everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She cherished the time she spent with family and friends, and enjoyed gardening, live music and local theater. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Mick's life will take place at a later date when we are able to gather.
In lieu of any flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Serenity Hospice Home through their website or cards may be mailed to The Deming Family, P.O. Box 930 Byron, IL 61010.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020
