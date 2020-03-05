|
Marilyn Beebe 1930—2020
Marilyn Beebe passed away on March 1st, 2020. She was born on March 13th, 1930 in Albia, Iowa, youngest daughter of William and Marguerite Sloan. She spent her early years on an Iowa farm attending one room schools taught by her two older sisters. The family later moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa where she graduated high school and attended William Penn College. She married Harley Beebe of Blue River, Wisconsin in 1949 in Garden Grove, California. They met as summer employees of the Haynes Pictures Shop in Yellowstone Park. They began their married life in Santa Barbara, California where Harley attended Brooks Institute of Photography. In 1950, they moved to Rockford. Seven years later they settled in Loves Park where Harley owned and operated Park Camera Shop and The Camper Shop. Harley and Marilyn were members of Bethany Presbyterian Church where Marilyn served as secretary for many years. For a time, they attended Grace Lutheran Church where they both served on the council. They later returned to Bethany where they remained active. Marilyn worked for the Harlem School District for 20 years and after she retired, part-time at Amcore Bank. Throughout her life she enjoyed family, friends, their RV travels and their volunteer work. She is survived by their three children, Beth (David) Manning of Loves Park, Brian Beebe of Wisconsin Dells, and Barbara (Kent) Runte of Rockford. There are 5 grandchildren-Rob, Joe, Mike, Nichole and Ryan, three great-grandchildren-Jaxson, Rhiley and Carter. Harley passed away in 2013. There will be a private family memorial where Marilyn will be laid to rest next to Harley in Blue River.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020