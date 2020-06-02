Marilyn Buske 1936—2020
Marilyn Jeanette Buske, age 83 of Machesney Park, IL passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home. She was born August 7, 1936 to the late S.A. and Margaret (Williams) Townsend. Marilyn married LaVerne Buske on February 22, 1957 at Schapville Presbyterian Church. Marilyn was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Loves Park. She was a 1954 graduate of Scales Mound High School and a 1956 graduate of Springfield Jr. College. She had worked at Rockford School of Medicine. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, picking berries, old records, and spending time at the family farm near Schapville. She took great pleasure in being there for her family. She is survived by her husband, LaVerne Buske; her daughters, Edie Anderson of Machesney Park, Cherie Lyons of Glendale Heights, and Christie (Ernesto) Cardenas of CA; her brothers, Steve (Margaret) Townsend of Scales Mound and Tom (Teresa) Townsend of Scales Mound; her grandchildren, Eric Anderson, Jesse Anderson, Curtis Anderson, Jonathan Reed, Mark Lyons, James Lyons, David Foster, and Kyle Cardenas; and her 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Nicole; and her son-in-law, Fred Anderson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Townsend Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.