Marilyn C. Goken
1930 - 2020
Marilyn C. Goken 1930—2020
Rochelle
Marilyn C. Goken, 90, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home in Rochelle.
Marilyn was born on April 8, 1930 to Clarence and Clara (Boyle) Schnorr in Shabbona, IL. In 1948, she graduated from Steward High School. On November 7, 1953, Marilyn married Casper "Cap" Goken at St. James Catholic Church in Lee, IL, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2005. In addition, she is predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Widhalm on April 11, 2015 and an infant brother.
Marilyn and Cap owned and operated the Meadow Mart Car Wash from 1977 to 1983 in Loves Park, IL. She enjoyed gardening, camping, playing cards, her time at the Hub City Senior Center, coloring and spending time with family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rochelle.
Marilyn is survived by three children: Michael Goken of Seaside, CA, LuAnn Goken of Rochelle, IL and Kathy (Bryan) King of Loves Park, IL; seven grandchildren: Kristina, Randi, Cory, Troy, Heather, Melanie and Paul; eight great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and her little dog, Baby Girl.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Father Jesus Dominguez officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Rochelle. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
