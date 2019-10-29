|
Marilyn Groen 1938—2019
Marilyn J. Groen, 81, of Belvidere, Illinois died peacefully, October 25, 2019 in Belvidere. She was born to Elmer and Alice (Carlson) Peterson June 29, 1938 in Belvidere. Marilyn married her sweetheart Arlyn Groen, June 2, 1973, in Belvidere. She received her Bachelor's degree in nursing and was a nurse for many years in the surrounding areas including Madison. She was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved to travel, ski, rollerskate and sports. She especially loved the Belvidere Bucks. Marilyn was a symphony goer, loved plays and the theater. Marilyn cherished her family.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by her husband of 46 years; sister, Myrna Henry; brother, Karl Peterson; niece, Marcia Oberheim; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald and Mark.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Belvidere. Pastor David Petersen will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland, Illinois. Memorial contributions in her honor to hospice. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019