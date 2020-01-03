Home

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-2105
Marilyn J. Anderson

Marilyn J. Anderson Obituary
Marilyn J. Anderson 1940—2020
Marilyn J. Anderson, 79, of Pecatonica, IL died at 4:56 a.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in UW Madison after a sudden illness.
Born March 12, 1940 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Z. and Lois H. (Gardner) Kilmer. Graduated from Pecatonica High School, Class of 1958. Married James A. Anderson in Pecatonica, IL on February 7, 1959. She was employed as a secretary by the Pecatonica School District, retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Pecatonica, IL.
Survivors include husband James A. Anderson; daughters Denise (Curt) Nelson and Brenda (Ray) McCoy; son Brian Anderson; daughter Renee Blassingham; son Ryan (Danielle Buttel) Anderson; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christina, son Gregory and sister Rhonda Ogburn.
Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home-Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W. Fifth Street, Pecatonica, IL followed by Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 126 W. Fifth Street, Pecatonica, IL at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Joseph Jaskierny officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 6 with a Scripture Service to be held at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
