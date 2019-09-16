Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Marilyn J. Menor


1936 - 2019
Marilyn J. Menor Obituary
Marilyn J. Menor 1936—2019
Marilyn J. Menor, 83, of Rockford, IL, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 after a short illness. She was born May 20, 1936 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Fayne and Ila Kerschner. Marilyn married Elmer Menor, Jr., on August 2, 1958. She was employed at Goldblatt's Department Store for 20 years. Marilyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Baltic Star Lodge. She loved going gambling and going on bus trips to the casino. Marilyn enjoyed people watching at Rock Cut and going to lunch with friends.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Randy (Bay) Menor, Cathy (Tom) Funk, Mickey (Linda) Menor, and Steve (Donna) Menor; grandchildren, Bridget (Joe) Humphrey, Todd (Arielle) Funk, Christina Menor, Samantha (Pat) Cicogna, Robert (Jen) Menor, and Justin (Haley) Menor; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bill (Karen) Kerschner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer and special friend of 23 years, Fred Kittel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Donna Menor for her loving and compassionate care of Marilyn at the end.
A visitation will be held from 9-11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
