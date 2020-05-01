|
|
Marilyn Joann Carter 1931—2020
Marilyn Joann Carter, 88, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Joann was born November 11, 1931 to Virgil and Mary Osborne in Normal, IL. At Deer Creek - Mackinaw HS, Joann met the love of her life, Richard, and the two were married in 1950 before relocating to Rockford. Employed as a manager at a beauty shop for 20 years before spending the rest of her career as a receptionist at Family Medical Center, Joann's familiar warmth and beauty welcomed anyone in her presence. People all over Rockford continued to recognize Joann's beautiful smile and warm spirit well after retirement. She was also the best "Nonny" to her beloved grandchildren, endlessly doting on them and showering them with love and affection. Joann, a very social person, spent her time in countless card clubs, golfing with friends, and shooting a few games of pool. For many years, Joann and Richard spun their way around ballroom dance floors together, Joann always dressed in the most beautiful gowns.
Joann is survived by sons Stephen (Polly) Carter, Brad (Kris) Carter; sister-in-law Kitty Osborne; cousin Judy (Rod) Dickman, grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Duncan, Craig (Leah) Carter, Brian (Lauren) Carter, Heather (Dave) Roach, Scott Bartling, Larysa Saegert, Lynnea (Mike) Drummond, Abby (Charlie) Huckleberry and Julie (Jared) Kauffman; great-grandchildren Kylie Joann, Kendall, Wyatt, Colton, Emma, Jackson, Audrey, and Olive. Predeceased by husband of 68 years, Richard, and brother, William Robert Osborne.
A special thanks to the staff of Century Oaks in Appleton, WI for their amazing care this past month. A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family at a future date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020