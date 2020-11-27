Marilyn K. Wells 1946—2020
Marilyn K. Wells, age 74, died November 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a 16 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on September 19, 1946 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Randolph and Mildred Templin.
She was active in the Catholic Church, starting with St. John Vianney in Bettendorf, Iowa, Holy Family Church in Inverness, Illinois and finally with St. Bridget Church in Loves Park, Illinois. Singing in the choir was a joy. She supported victims of abuse through leadership in the Voices of the Faithful.
In 1979, she graduated magna cum laude from St. Ambrose College with a double major and a minor while raising two small children and working full time. She had a long career in property management, which she loved.
A passion for cooking was passed down by her mother and she would read cookbooks for pleasure. She had a talent for knowing how something would taste just by reading the recipe, and she shared this love by cooking for her family and friends. Going to the theater and taking yearly "girls trips" with her daughters were activities she enjoyed, with her favorite trip being the one to Maine.
She instilled the importance of family and faith in all those that she touched. As a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister, she loved all her family and friends deeply. What a blessing to have known her.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Wells and Pamela Wells; stepson Jeff (Meridith) Jenson and their children Courtney Pool and Kyle Jenson; her stepdaughter, Jonika (John) Winkler and their children, Aaron and Faith Winkler; daughter in law Natalie Jensen, brothers Richard (Jill) Templin and Dennis (Angel) Templin, as well as her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Jensen, parents, stepson Jared Jensen, and sister, Marcia Cunningham.
The family would like to thank her cancer team including Dr. Simah Singahl at Northwestern, and Dr. Edwards and Dr. Mardini at Swedish American Cancer Center.
A private memorial service will be held, which all friends and family can view on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at www.zoom.com
, using Meeting ID: 819 3657 8420 and Passcode: 123. A graveside service and inurnment will be planned Memorial Day weekend in La Valle, Wisconsin. Those in attendance at any event will be required to wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.