Marilyn L. Lyle 1932—2020
Marilyn L. Lyle, 87 of Rockford, IL, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Rockford, IL on October 18, 1932 to Homer and Lucille (Mechling) Hoffman. Marilyn was a stay at home mother who volunteered her time to give tours at the Chrysler Assembly Plant, where her husband, Edward, worked. They both were motorcycle enthusiasts and belonged to various clubs over the years. She was an artist, painting primarily in oils. Marilyn also was an animal lover who enjoyed feeding any that came into her yard, especially the birds, and she has a soft spot in her heart for St. Bernards. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Marshal Thompson) Rheaume and Ramona (Robert) Klein; grandchildren, Lisa, Ellen, Steven, Sarah, and Rachel; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; dear friend, Morris Pingel, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward, in 2012, parents, and her son, Gregory Lyle. A Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Riverside Chapel, 3910 N Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103, with a Graveside Service at 12:00 p.m. at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State Street, Rockford, IL 61102. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. Marilyn's family would like to thank Mercyhealth at Home Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.