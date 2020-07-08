1/
Marilyn Odette Derry
1951 - 2020
Marilyn Odette Derry 1951—2020
On June 30, 2020, we lost a loving mother, wife, grandmother, Marilyn Odette Derry, she left her best friend & husband of 23 years, William G Derry. She was a mother to 6 kids, 15 grandkids, 7 great grandkids. She went to the pearly whites gates to go join her mother, Gloria, father, Curtis, brother, Gleen. There will be a memorial July 10, at Victory Baptist Church from 5 pm to 8 pm at 7028 Rydberg Rd., Rockford, Illinois. Services will be done by Pastor Al Bugbee.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
