|
|
Marilyn Rose Doyle 1935—2019
Marilyn Rose Doyle, 84, of Winnebago, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. She was born on January 7, 1935 in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Lawrence James and Rose Barbara (Klein) Griffin. She graduated from South Beloit High School. Marilyn married Raymond Francis Doyle MD on February 18, 1982 in Loves Park. She was executive director for Metro Rockford Housing and developer and administrator for Skyrise, Valley View and Park Tower high-rise apartment buildings in Rockford and Loves Park. She was one of the founding members of the Rockford Water Ski Club now called the Ski Broncs in Rockford, an Illinois women's water ski jumping record holder, inspirational in the formation of the band Minimal, modeled for D. J. Stewart Department Store in Rockford and enjoyed traveling in the United States and 27 foreign countries.
Marilyn is lovingly survived by her children, Felicia (Rick) Leslie of Scottsdale, AZ, Gregg DeCarlo of Rockford, Lisa Doyle of Rockford, Katy (Win) Kaczmarek of Crystal Lake, Sheila (Ed) Jascemskas of Rockton, Kelly (Gary) Lattimer of Winnebago; eleven grandchildren including, Ariel Vogel and Zachariah DeCarlo; four great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Iris Doyle of Frankfurt, Germany, Jody Doyle of Loves Park; numerous nephews and nieces.
Marilyn is predeceased by her husband Ray Doyle; brothers, Bud, Don, Lawrence and Bob Griffin; sons-in-law, Denis and Sean Doyle.
Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Saint Peter Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL with Rev. Fr. Steven M. Sabo officiating. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, 17374 Sumner Rd., Pecatonica following the funeral mass. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019