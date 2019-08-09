|
Marilynn M. Bond 1932—2019
Marilynn M. Bond, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Survived by her sons, Peter (Carla) Bond, David (Vickie) Bond, and Mark Bond; grandchildren, Kate (Philip) Blair and Dan (Tricia) Magers; and their children. Predeceased by her husband, David; daughter, Susan M. Bond (1981); and sister, Patricia Winne.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4881 Kilburn Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019