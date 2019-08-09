Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4881 Kilburn Ave
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4881 Kilburn Ave
Rockford, IL
Marilynn M. Bond


1932 - 2019
Marilynn M. Bond Obituary
Marilynn M. Bond 1932—2019
Marilynn M. Bond, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Survived by her sons, Peter (Carla) Bond, David (Vickie) Bond, and Mark Bond; grandchildren, Kate (Philip) Blair and Dan (Tricia) Magers; and their children. Predeceased by her husband, David; daughter, Susan M. Bond (1981); and sister, Patricia Winne.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4881 Kilburn Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
