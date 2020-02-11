|
|
Mario Davis Sr 1983—2020
Mario Devon Davis Sr. of Rockford departed this earthly life February 3, 2020. He was born July 15, 1983 in Rockford the son of Terri Davis and Glen Wiley. Mario was employed 10 years by Fiat Chrysler Assembly. He married the former La'Shelle Collier November 5, 2009. He attended Auburn High school.
Mario leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife , LaShelle; son, Mario Davis Jr; two step children, Iboya and Clayvion Collier; mother, Terri (Branko) Perin; two sisters, Latosha Davis and Syretta Glover; brother, Christopher Glover; step brothers, Nemanja Perin; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father; maternal grandparents Ado and Geneva Davis.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Ave. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020