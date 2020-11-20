1/
Marion B. MacCallum
Marion B. MacCallum 1922—2020
Marion B. MacCallum, 98, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born April 25, 1922, in Rockford, the daughter of John and Olga (Augdahl) Olson. Graduate of Rockford Central High School, Class of 1940. Marion married James M. MacCallum on June 22, 1946 in Rockford. He predeceased her on July 9, 2000. She worked as a secretary for Attorney James Berry for 41 years before retirement in 1981. Marion was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church where she was part of the Friendship Club. Survived by her nieces, Beverly Edgar of Schaumburg, and Barbara MacCallum of Langley, WA. Also predeceased by her parents; sister, Barbara Olson; infant brother, Arnold Olson; nieces, Mary Jane Peterson, Judith Gillespie, Bonnie (Fred) Johnson; nephews Bruce (Ruth) MacCallum and James (Denise) Benson.
Private family funeral Services will be held. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
