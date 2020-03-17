|
Marion E. Wilke 1922—2020
Marion E. Wilke, 97, of Belvidere, IL passed away on March 14, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1922 in Poplar Grove, IL to Warren and Ethel (Kelly) Church. She married her sweetheart, Howard C. Wilke, on October 4, 1947 in Rockford, IL. Marion was a 1940 graduate of Belvidere High School. She worked for 1st Federal Savings as a New Accounts Teller retiring in 1984. Marion was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Belvidere. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Methodist Women, Monday Nighters, Highland Hospital Aux. Women, Belvidere Woman's Club and the Boone County Historical Museum. Marion loved crossword puzzles, knitting, and baking. She was an avid newspaper reader. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Marion will be dearly missed by her children, Diane (Shirley Malone) Wilke, Marilynn (Lynn Carpenter) Wilke and Charles (Dianne) Wilke; her grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Carpenter and Jacquie (Jeffrey) Hall; great-grandchildren, Brianna Carpenter and Jorja Hall; and her nieces, Sandy Free and Marcia Lindgren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her two brothers-in-laws; three sister-in-laws; and three nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Wesley Willows and Mercy Health Hospice.
Marion's funeral services will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020.
To access the live stream, please visit Marion's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. Private burial in Livingston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Willows or a in Marion's honor. Family requests all memorials be sent to Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020