|
|
Marion Irene Baggett 1929—2019
Marion Irene Baggett, 1929-2019, of Rockford, Illinois, passed from this life to be with Jesus on September 16, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was born on November 19, 1929 in Belvidere, Illinois; the only child of Charles and Ellen Wright. Marion spent her early years growing up in Capron and graduated in 1948 from Capron High School. She married Edgar R. Baggett on October 30, 1959 and they shared fifty years together.
Marion was an excellent cook. One of her greatest joys was cooking for her family and friends. Also, she loved cats and enjoyed crocheting. Marion was very active with church activities before becoming ill. She was a faithful member of Riverside Assembly of God Church for over forty years. In addition to coordinating the church dinners and functions for the church, she was involved in the Women's Ministries and volunteered for many other ministries over the years.
Marion is survived by four children, Mary (Steve) Smith, Evie (Lohn) Webster, Luann Caltagerone and Jim (Linda) Baggett; stepdaughter, Wanda (Harry) Powers; best friend, Dolores Barnes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar Baggett; and her son, Charles Baggett, who left us far too soon.
Special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for the exceptional care and love they showed our mother and Northern Illinois Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Private burial in Belvidere Cemetery, Belvidere. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019