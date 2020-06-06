Marion M. Elsbecker 1924—2020
Marion Marie Elsbecker 96
Rockford, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Rosewood Health Center. Born in Pecatonica Twps., IL on April 28, 1924 to Ralph and Bernice (Cox) Kindell. Prior to moving to Rosewood, Marion lived at Christian Life Residence for many years. She married William Franklin on October 16, 1943 in Lake Bluff, IL., following his death she married Donald Elsbecker on November 4, 1989 in Belvidere, IL.
Marion formerly worked for W.F. & John Barnes during World War II, Northwest Bank and Weise's, U.S. Postal Service Substations, Dr. Thomas Ferrara & Associates, Niedermann Optical and farmed the Franklin White City Farm near Belvidere, IL.
She graduated from West High School, was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Belvidere, IL. and a former member of Burritt Grange.
Marion enjoyed time with her children, grand and great grandchildren, cooking and baking, family get-togethers, entertaining family & friends, as well as playing the organ, gardening, painting art, farming & housekeeping.
Survivors include, children, Barbara, (Robert) Behling: Janice, (William) Blietz; Douglas, (Beth) Franklin; Michael, (Monica) Franklin; grandchildren, Kevin (Tammy) Behling; Jeffrey (Kara) Behling; Jennifer (Gene) Twardesky; Jacquelyn (Thomas) Sanderson; Joshua (Janna) Regez; Jason, Michael, Madison and Melissa Franklin; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Liam, Lindy, Jack and Camryn Behling; Jacob and Matthew Sanderson; Luke Hawthorne; Seth, Miles and Daisy Regez; step-children, Terri, Sandra, Karen and D.J.; predeceased by her parents; sisters, Marjorie Watts, Genevieve Franklin, Shirley Latham; Husbands, William Franklin and Donald Elsbecker
Private services were held with the immediate family.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Marion Marie Elsbecker 96
Rockford, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Rosewood Health Center. Born in Pecatonica Twps., IL on April 28, 1924 to Ralph and Bernice (Cox) Kindell. Prior to moving to Rosewood, Marion lived at Christian Life Residence for many years. She married William Franklin on October 16, 1943 in Lake Bluff, IL., following his death she married Donald Elsbecker on November 4, 1989 in Belvidere, IL.
Marion formerly worked for W.F. & John Barnes during World War II, Northwest Bank and Weise's, U.S. Postal Service Substations, Dr. Thomas Ferrara & Associates, Niedermann Optical and farmed the Franklin White City Farm near Belvidere, IL.
She graduated from West High School, was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Belvidere, IL. and a former member of Burritt Grange.
Marion enjoyed time with her children, grand and great grandchildren, cooking and baking, family get-togethers, entertaining family & friends, as well as playing the organ, gardening, painting art, farming & housekeeping.
Survivors include, children, Barbara, (Robert) Behling: Janice, (William) Blietz; Douglas, (Beth) Franklin; Michael, (Monica) Franklin; grandchildren, Kevin (Tammy) Behling; Jeffrey (Kara) Behling; Jennifer (Gene) Twardesky; Jacquelyn (Thomas) Sanderson; Joshua (Janna) Regez; Jason, Michael, Madison and Melissa Franklin; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Liam, Lindy, Jack and Camryn Behling; Jacob and Matthew Sanderson; Luke Hawthorne; Seth, Miles and Daisy Regez; step-children, Terri, Sandra, Karen and D.J.; predeceased by her parents; sisters, Marjorie Watts, Genevieve Franklin, Shirley Latham; Husbands, William Franklin and Donald Elsbecker
Private services were held with the immediate family.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.