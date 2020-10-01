Marion Rittmeyer 1923—2020
Marion Lucille Rittmeyer, 97, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Lindenwood, Illinois. Marion was born on May 25, 1923 to Charles and Mabel (Dygert) Schroeder in Crystal Lake, IL. On April 21, 1942 she married the love of her life, Henry A. Rittmeyer, in Crystal Lake.
With Henry, Marion bore five children, all of whom survive her: James (Sharry) Rittmeyer of Arlington, WI, William (Leah) Rittmeyer of Indianapolis, IN, Jean (David) Wick of Dallas, WI, Marilyn Schlaf of Lindenwood and Janice (Tim) Hess of Davis Junction, IL. Marion is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Barton of Helena, MT and Marjorie Powell of Crystal Lake, as well as 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Marion is predeceased by her husband, Henry Rittmeyer; her sister, Alice Behm; son-in-law, Ralph Schlaf, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Linda Rittmeyer and infant granddaughter, Debra Rittmeyer.
Marion's greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family, whether it be attending milestone events or hosting a sleepover at "Grandma's" house. Marion will forever be missed for her personality abundant with charm, wit, love, and warmth.
There will be a private family funeral service held at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Rosebrock officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
