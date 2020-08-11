Marjorie Ann Rhodes 1939—2020
Marjorie Ann Rhodes, 80, of Rockford, lost her battle with cancer and was called to Heaven on Friday, August 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born at home on November 4, 1939 in Rock Falls, Illinois to George and Sylvia (Giese) Day. Marge married her high school sweetheart Lloyd Rhodes on August 28, 1960. They were married for 60 wonderful years. She worked in accounting at Sears, Woodward Governor Company and Rock Valley College over the years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, butterfly watching and showing hospitality to her family and friends. Marge is loved and will be deeply missed by her husband, Lloyd; sister, Nancy (Day) Beck; daughter, Tammy (Wayne) Russ; son, Eric (Leah) Rhodes and her seven grandchildren: Nathan Russ, Cory Russ, Anna Russ, Faith Russ, Micah (Amber) Rhodes, Rachel Rhodes and Josiah Rhodes. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with a walk through visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marge's name may be gifted to Grace Lutheran Church or Rockford Rescue Mission. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com