Marjorie H. Oxford 1929—2020
Marjorie Helen Oxford, 91, of Rockford, departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1929 to John and Orpha Hoover in Rosiclare, Illinois. Marjorie married Hershel Oxford on January 1, 1948 in Morganfield, Kentucky. Two daughters were born to this union, Sheila and Cindi. Marjorie was a floral designer while working in Decatur and owned Wilson's Greenhouses in Morrison, Illinois for several years. In 1994, they retired in the Villages in Lady Lake, Florida for 9 years before making Rockford their home.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Leon) Wellwood and Cindi Brehm; grandchildren, Brett (Laura) Wellwood, Bryan Wellwood, Kelly (Jeff) Wagoner and Jennifer (Joe) Skelley; great-grandchildren, Abby, Kelsy, Brooke (Zach), Brandt, Jayci, Madison and Tyler. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Hershel; son-in-law, Bill Brehm; 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
Marjorie had a big and tender heart. She always wanted to show her affection. She did stop and smell the roses while she was living.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020