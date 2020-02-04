Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Oxford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie H. Oxford


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie H. Oxford Obituary
Marjorie H. Oxford 1929—2020
Marjorie Helen Oxford, 91, of Rockford, departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1929 to John and Orpha Hoover in Rosiclare, Illinois. Marjorie married Hershel Oxford on January 1, 1948 in Morganfield, Kentucky. Two daughters were born to this union, Sheila and Cindi. Marjorie was a floral designer while working in Decatur and owned Wilson's Greenhouses in Morrison, Illinois for several years. In 1994, they retired in the Villages in Lady Lake, Florida for 9 years before making Rockford their home.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Leon) Wellwood and Cindi Brehm; grandchildren, Brett (Laura) Wellwood, Bryan Wellwood, Kelly (Jeff) Wagoner and Jennifer (Joe) Skelley; great-grandchildren, Abby, Kelsy, Brooke (Zach), Brandt, Jayci, Madison and Tyler. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Hershel; son-in-law, Bill Brehm; 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
Marjorie had a big and tender heart. She always wanted to show her affection. She did stop and smell the roses while she was living.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -