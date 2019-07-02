|
|
Marjorie J. Bengtson 1925—2019
Marjorie J. Bengtson, 93, of Rockford, passed away July 1, 2019. Born December 16, 1925 in Rockford; daughter of Leon P. and Anna E. (Von Der Vellen) Doherty. She married Clifford Bengtson on August 12, 1961 in Rockford.
A graduate of Bishop Muldoon High School, Marjorie was a member of St. Edward Church, where she sang in the church choir for many years. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose and the Red Barn Golf Club. Marjorie Volunteered with OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and City Hall. She retired from Barber–Colman Company in 1990 after 46 years of employment.
She enjoyed bowling with Barber–Colman Girls and golfing.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty (J.O.) Kopplin and Marilyn Wolfe; brothers, Harry and Michael (Margaret Knoup) Doherty; sister-in-law, June Doherty; brother-in-law, James North; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; dear friend, Nancy and her nurse, Celina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Eleanor (Gerald) Johnson and Kathleen North; brothers, Paul (Bette), Lawrence and Patrick (Lois) Doherty; sisters-in-law, Charlene and Carol Doherty; brother-in-law, Ronald Wolfe.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford. Visitation 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service at the church, Saturday, July 6, 12019. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. Online condolence may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019