Marjorie Jennie Meinheit
Marjorie Jennie Meinheit 1920—2020
Marjorie Jennie (Mill) Meinheit, 100, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Presence Saint Anne Center in Rockford. Marjorie, daughter of Edward J. Mill and Christine Christensen, was born on October 5, 1920 in Rockford, Illinois. The family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Marjorie attended local schools before returning to Rockford where she graduated from Rockford Central High School in 1938. Her father's business then took the family to Belvidere, Illinois where Marjorie married Harold Herbert Meinheit in 1940. Marjorie and Harold lived in Belvidere from that time onward. Harold died in 2005, and Marjorie moved to the Saint Anne Center in 2014. Marge, as she liked to be called, worked as a legal secretary for 18 years, retiring in 1977. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Belvidere; the Order of the Eastern Star; the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; the American Legion Auxiliary; the Friends of Ida Public Library; and the Boone County Historical Society. Marge was also an accomplished poet, whose poems sometimes appeared in local newspapers. In addition, she enjoyed music and was a naturally gifted pianist. Marge was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Edward W. Mill, and her sister Dorothy M. Walls. Marjorie is survived by her son, Harold E. Meinheit and his wife Edith (Ling-Ning) Meinheit, and her daughter, Susan M. Meinheit. There will be a visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will begin at 6:30 P.M. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. There will be a second visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
