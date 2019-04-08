|
Marjorie Johnson 1925—2019
Marjorie Ethel Johnson, 93, of Rockford died on April 6, 2019 in her home. Born on May 26, 1925 in Rockford, daughter of Harold and Mildred (Kittlesen) Stein. Graduate of East High School. United in Marriage to Gunnard H. Johnson on August 20, 1947 in Rockford. Marjorie was formerly employed at Berson Knitting, where she worked as a bookkeeper and was homemaker. She was a skilled gardener, she enjoyed making her yard a beautiful with flowers and plants. Marjorie enjoyed visiting Nicholas Conservatory and Klehm Arboretum for inspiration. Survived by her son, Mark Johnson, dog Zeus and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter KristyAnn Johnson. Graveside funeral service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park. Chaplain Joe Militello of Heartland Hospice will officiate. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019