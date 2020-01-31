|
Marjorie M. Webb 1934—2020
Marjorie Mae (Lindberg) Webb, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Marg was born on November 30, 1934 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Carl and Evelyn (Straher) Lindberg. She is also preceded in death by her husband John W.R. Webb.
She graduated from West Rockford High School in 1952. She continued her education at Drake University graduating from the College of Education with highest honors in January 1957.
After working in Des Moines, Iowa for several months she decided to move west and went to Colorado Springs and took a teachers' post in business at Colorado Springs High School. While teaching she met her husband, John W.R. Webb.
Marg is survived by her brother, Robert J. Lindberg of Palm Harbor, FL, two daughters; Julie E. Biven (Kevin), Jill A.Webb-Forbes of Jupiter, FL, grandchildren; Ashley E. Biven of Charlotte, N.C, and Sean T. Biven.
The family extends a special thank you to all the staff at Anthology of Louisville Senior Living for welcoming her with open arms in addition to the loving care they provided her throughout her stay.
A private graveside service was held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Soldiers Circle on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
In memory of Marg memorial donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Hospital or Hosparus of Louisville - Southern Indiana.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020