Marjorie M. Williams 1931—2020
Marjorie M. Williams, 88, passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Lanark, Illinois on November 7, 1931 she was daughter to Russell and Zella (Grove) McIlhattin. A graduate of Lanark High School she was a cheerleader and sang in a trio called "The Dynamic Trio." She also auditioned and was accepted into the Paradettes which went all around the Illinois area singing at public events. She married John Day on February 19, 1951 in Oak Park, Illinois. They had three daughters. Marjorie also sang on a Freeport radio station WFJS and at Third Presbyterian Church for some time. Later in life she married Donald Williams on July 17, 1971 and they were married until he passed away June 1st, 2009. Marjorie spend some time working in the Eisenhower Middle School cafeteria and retired working as a sales clerk at antique malls in Rockford and Clinton. She enjoyed playing bridge and doing crafty projects like making her own Christmas cards and flower arrangements. She was a person with a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a big heart. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her daughters Diana (Chip) Swenson, Kim (Gerry) Bojarski, and Jaymee Robinson; her six grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, the father of her daughters and her husband. A service for Marjorie will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A visitation will take place at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Scottish Cemetery Association of Willow Creek. Please bring a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice or to Crimson Pointe Assisted Living . To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com