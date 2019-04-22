|
Marjorie N. Morrow 1926—2019
Marjorie N. Morrow, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born March 21, 1926 in Rockford, the daughter of Fritz and Lillian (Hasselroth) Nelson. Graduate of East High School and attended Rockford College and University of Illinois where she received her Bachelor's degree. Marjorie married Lawrence Morrow on May 15, 1953 in Rockford. He predeceased her October 28, 2008. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and kept track of the church flower calendar. Marjorie was also a member of P.E.O, Chapter LU, a former longtime member of Rockford Women's Club, Emeritus Member of Century Club and a volunteer at Swedish American Hospital for over 30 years. Survived by daughter-in-law, Kris Morrow of Winchester, WI; grandsons, Eric (Jessica) Morrow of Lantana, TX and Brian (Laura) Morrow of Rockford, IL; great-grandchildren, Miles, Maxwell, and Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her sons, Scott and Kevin; and brother, Don Nelson.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, with Rev. Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Visitation from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, North Suburban Library, 6340 N. Second St. Loves Park, IL 61111, or SwedishAmerican Foundation, 1401 East State St. Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019