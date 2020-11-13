Mark A. Harmon 1958—2020
Our "Marko" of Rockton passed away on November 7th at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. Mark lived a life full of love and family. He worked harder than most in his careers at Hollywood Dining Centers, Denny's Restaurant, Schwan's Home Delivery, and Casey's General Store. He asked that we not discuss who survives him or preceded him in passing. "The people who knew me will know when I am gone." "The people who preceded me in passing don't read the newspaper." His loving wife Lea Harmon was his whole world. He lived for her and she will be cared for by her family per all of his requests. There will be no formal arrangements, which was also his request. He only asked that everyone remember him and pray that his lord accepts him.