Mark A. Montalbano 1978—2020
Mark A. Montalbano, 42, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born June 2, 1978, in Rockford, the son of Krist M. Montalbano and Sharon Michel. Survived by his children, Brennan, Delaney & Gideon; mother, Sharon; brother, Matt (Natalie); nieces and nephew; and mother of Brennan & Delaney, Marissa Rieder. Predeceased by his father, Krist; and mother of Gideon, Heather Christensen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., Rockford, with Father Jacobs officiating. Walk through visitation, no contact, will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to mass. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago, IL. Memorials may be made to the family for college education funds to be set up for his children or St. James Choir. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Rockford. COVID 19 restrictions will be followed to view restrictions, share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com
.