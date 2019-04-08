Home

Mark F. Berthiaume 1962—2019
Mark F. Berthiaume, 56, of Rockford, God took him home on Friday, April 5, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born December 26, 1962, in Englewood, NJ, the son of Robert and Virginia (Ryan) Berthiaume. Mark loved and helped his family and friends. Animals had a special place in his heart. Cody the dog was his comfort.
Survived by his parents; brothers, Michael of Huber Heights, OH and Matthew (Christine) of Plano, IL; sister, Sharon of Colorado Springs, CO; several nephews and nieces; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Special cousins Kim and Rosemarie.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 3004 11th St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to Mass. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
