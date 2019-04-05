|
Mark J. Jansz 1963—2019
Mark Joseph Jansz, of Rockford, Illinois, died April 2, 2019 at River Bluff Nursing Home after a courageous 15 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born November 29, 1963 in Freeport, IL to Charles and Joan (Poss) Jansz, he graduated from Aquin Central Catholic High School in Freeport, IL and attended Illinois State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sociology. He worked as a production manager working with people with disabilities at Growth Enterprises for many years. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
Mark loved his cats, and he relished time spent gardening, especially working on butterfly gardens. He grew gords and built many birdhouses. He was also an avid photographer and had an ear for hard rock. He enjoyed being with his family and playing with his nieces and nephews. Mark was the fun uncle.
Survivors include his mother, Joan (Poss) Jansz; brother, Michael (Michelle) Jansz; sisters, Cheryl (Michael) Tooze and Lori (Robert) Benvenuto; and 10 nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jansz.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford. Visitation 5:00 until 7:00PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 with a rosary to follow at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, additional visitation from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at Saint Rita before the funeral Mass. Burial will be in Annunciation Cemetery in Aurora, IL. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Memorial donations may be made to the family for charities to be established at a later date.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and appreciation to the care given to Mark by the staff at River Bluff Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019