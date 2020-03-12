|
|
Mark Morgan 2020
James Mark "Mark" Morgan, 66, of Noank, Connecticut, passed away to eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mark was born on February 13, 1954 in Vincennes, Indiana, the son of Bill and Nelda Morgan. Mark had a successful career in finance in the pharmaceutical industry, eventually working his way to Chief Financial Officer "CFO" of PTS Diagnostics in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he retired from less than 10 months ago. During his career, he was recognized for his professional achievement through being honored as Distinguished Alumni of Lincoln High School, Distinguished Alumni of Indiana State University and Member of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Management Accountants ("IMA").
Mark loved hunting, fishing and collecting various items including: vintage Schwinn bicycles, firearms and various antiques. Mark also enjoyed writing and was a published author with, "A View From Field and Blind." However, Mark's greatest passion was his family. As a proud father to his boys Matthew and Christopher, grandfather ("Pop Pop" and/or "World Champion") to Maddox, Chance, Madison and Lilly, and devoted husband to Jody, his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years.
Mark is survived by his wife Jody Morgan of Noank, Connecticut, sister Jo Ellen Morgan of Vincennes, Indiana, and brother Rick and Krista Morgan of Evansville, Indiana; his children, Matt and Courtney Morgan of Rockford, Illinois, Chris and Tracey Morgan of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren Maddox and Chance Morgan of Rockford, Illinois and Madison and Lilly Morgan of Arlington, Virginia; and nieces and nephews Jonathan Morgan, Krissy Morgan and Erick Morgan of Evansville, Indiana.
Mark is also survived by his aunts Norma Peterson of Woodlands, Texas, Dorothy D. Young of Vincennes, Indiana, Myra Daughtery of Staunton, Illinois; cousins John and Cindy Peterson of Woodlands, Texas, Bill and June Morgan of Odon, Indiana, and Steve Young of Vincennes, Indiana; and Barbara Tarvin Morgan of Vincennes, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" and Nelda Morgan; a brother, John Michael; a granddaughter Jackie Michelle; and an uncle Darrol Daugherty.
He will be laid to rest by family and friends in a ceremony on Monday, March 16, 2020, with Rick Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Christopher Morgan, Jonathan Morgan and Erick Morgan serving as pallbearers.
On special occasions, Mark loved hearing from family and friends through thoughtful notes in greeting cards. The family requests greeting cards be sent to 2012 McDowell Road, Vincennes, IN 47591 in lieu of flowers. These cards will be placed in his casket or kept for his grandchildren to read at a later date. Otherwise benevolences can be directed to Jack Madry of Madry Temple Church at 25 Manwaring St., New London, Connecticut, 06320. Goodwin Funeral Home (Vincennes, Indiana) was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020