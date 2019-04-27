|
Mark R. Carlson 1948—2019
Mark R. Carlson, 70, of Rockford, died on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born on April 16, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Ray and Esther (Swanson) Carlson. Graduated Guilford High School in 1966. Survived by his special companion, Linda Yates; sister, Lynn (Terry) Coffman; nephew, Lucas (Brooke) Derry; niece, Angela (Todd) Stern; and ex-wife, Jennifer Marik. Predeceased by his parents.
A time of sharing and luncheon will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at American Lombardi Society, 209 Olive St., Rockford, IL 61107. Private family burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 1706 18th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019