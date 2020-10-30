1/1
Mark S. Doty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark S. Doty 1958—2020
Mark S. Doty left this earth on October 24, 2020.
Born on June 7, 1958 in Rockford, Illinois to Meda Middleton and Jack Doty. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1976 and then served in the United States Airforce.
Mark is predeceased by his father, Jack Schultz Doty. He is survived by his mother, Meda Doty of Loveland, CO; his sisters, Marla (Allen) Eckerle and Sheila (Doug) Crumrine; brothers, Jeff (Barb) Doty and Andy (Aide) Doty; 10 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Mark an I served together in the Air Force. We were in Tech. School at Chanute AFB and made many trips back to Rockford and later Grissom AFB, were we worked side by side on KC135's. We spent time in Alaska and Hawaii together where I met one of the brothers. We had a lot of fun!
Richard Swalve
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved