Mark S. Doty 1958—2020

Mark S. Doty left this earth on October 24, 2020.

Born on June 7, 1958 in Rockford, Illinois to Meda Middleton and Jack Doty. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1976 and then served in the United States Airforce.

Mark is predeceased by his father, Jack Schultz Doty. He is survived by his mother, Meda Doty of Loveland, CO; his sisters, Marla (Allen) Eckerle and Sheila (Doug) Crumrine; brothers, Jeff (Barb) Doty and Andy (Aide) Doty; 10 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nieces and nephews.



