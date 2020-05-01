|
Mark S. Smith 1954—2020
Mark S. Smith of Centennial, CO died on April 23, 2020, at the age of 65 after a brief illness. Mark was born May 13, 1954, in Madison, WI. to Jayne and Gordon Smith. He lived his entire childhood in Rockford, IL before attending the Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield, MI. He earned an undergraduate degree (1976) and an MBA degree (1979) from the University of Denver.
Mark lived in the Denver area since graduating and worked as an investment adviser. Mark's pride and joy was his son, Ryan. He and Ryan shared many interests, among them music, games, and Corvettes. Mark was a member of the Mile High Corvette Club. He also loved his extended family with whom he shared many wonderful times at Whitefish Lake in Gordon, WI.
Mark's gift to himself and all those who love him was his recovery from the addiction that had obscured his sweet and loving nature. He was a champion! Mark is survived by his son, Ryan, of Hershey, PA, his sister, Stacy (Mike) Sullivan of Denver, CO, and his brother, Tyler, of Rockford, IL. He also leaves his step-mother, Mary Ann Smith; step-father, Ted Arey; nieces, Sarah Sullivan and Zoe Smith, nephews, Matthew Sullivan and Cameron Smith, and Becky Hilgers, Ryan's mother. He was predeceased by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of Mark's life will take place at a future date. For those who wish, the family asks that donations be directed to WILCO (Whitefish Lake Conservation Organization P.O. Box 23, Gordon, WI 54838) in Mark Smith's honor.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020